Militia Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. $OMAB

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 84,826 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $9,732,000. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte accounts for approximately 2.1% of Militia Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Militia Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMAB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,781 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $35,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,567 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $18,028,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 148,551 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $17,043,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 63.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,050 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 39,581 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at $11,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $105.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $134.99.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.08). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 32.67%.The company had revenue of $213.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $2.9165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 571.0%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte's dividend payout ratio is presently 85.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $134.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OMAB

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V. (OMAB) is a Mexican airport operator that develops, manages and operates airports under long‐term concessions granted by the Federal Government of Mexico. The company's core business covers all aspects of airport operations, including passenger processing, airfield services, security, ground handling, cargo handling and commercial activities such as retail, food and beverage, and parking.

OMA currently holds concession contracts for 13 airports in central and northern Mexico, serving key markets such as Monterrey, Ciudad Juárez, Culiacán, Hermosillo and Torreón.

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