Militia Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Essex Bank lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total transaction of $32,761,375.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 355,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,140,232.16. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $990.21 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $962.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $620.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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