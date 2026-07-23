Militia Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,389 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 568,928 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $35,734,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 101,574 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Williams Companies from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $83.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Williams Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, CFO John Dean Porter sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $3,768,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 196,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,254.79. This represents a 20.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $148,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 283,159 shares in the company, valued at $20,999,071.44. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,655 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of WMB stock opened at $74.50 on Thursday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $80.07. The stock has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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