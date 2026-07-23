Militia Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,000 Turning Point Brands, Inc. $TPB

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,472,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Turning Point Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,331,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 869,747 shares of the company's stock worth $94,281,000 after buying an additional 194,938 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 847,050 shares of the company's stock worth $91,820,000 after buying an additional 38,437 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 689,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,877,000 after buying an additional 195,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,728,000 after buying an additional 28,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Turning Point Brands news, CAO Brian Wigginton sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $366,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,114.10. This represents a 30.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company's stock.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

TPB stock opened at $78.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.88. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $146.90.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $124.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $115.67 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.53%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Turning Point Brands's payout ratio is 10.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPB shares. Compass Point set a $103.00 price objective on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $113.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPB

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc NYSE: TPB is a U.S.-based consumer products company focused on the manufacture, marketing and distribution of smokeless tobacco, vaping and cigar products. Headquartered in Old Hickory, Tennessee, the company serves retail outlets across all 50 states through a direct-store-delivery network and select third-party distributors. Turning Point Brands operates two reporting segments—Smokeless Products and Cigar—and leverages its logistics capabilities to offer a broad portfolio of brands and SKUs.

In its Smokeless Products segment, Turning Point Brands produces moist smokeless tobacco under leading brand names such as Grizzly, Kodiak and Stoker's.

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