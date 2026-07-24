Militia Capital Management LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. $LFST

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 167,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silversmith Partners I GP LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $100,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,700,041 shares of the company's stock worth $124,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,506 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 38.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,228,801 shares of the company's stock worth $65,157,000 after buying an additional 2,843,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 62.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,793,336 shares of the company's stock worth $26,363,000 after buying an additional 1,839,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,363,607 shares of the company's stock worth $45,998,000 after buying an additional 1,790,694 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LFST alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFST has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $11.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LFST

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ LFST opened at $10.81 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 180.17 and a beta of 1.12.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. LifeStance Health Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $403.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group

In other LifeStance Health Group news, Director Robert Bessler sold 894,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $9,059,633.81. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 539,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,799.19. The trade was a 62.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Shuey sold 243,362 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $1,951,763.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 867,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,847.24. The trade was a 21.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 7,687,394 shares of company stock worth $63,579,701 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LifeStance Health Group Profile

LifeStance Health Group NASDAQ: LFST is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a growing network of clinics that deliver integrated, patient-centered psychological and psychiatric care. LifeStance’s mission is to expand access to high-quality mental health treatment by combining evidence-based therapy modalities with personalized treatment plans.

The company’s service offerings include individual, family, and group psychotherapy, psychiatric medication management, psychological assessment, and telehealth services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LifeStance Health Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LifeStance Health Group wasn't on the list.

While LifeStance Health Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here