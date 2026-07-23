Militia Capital Management LLC Takes $2.84 Million Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 121,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Acadia Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,913 shares of the company's stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,907 shares of the company's stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 2.3%

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $34.78 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $828.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $823.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Healthcare has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.69.

Read Our Latest Report on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

See Also

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