Militia Capital Management LLC Takes $2.93 Million Position in Macro Bank Inc. $BMA

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,900 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $2,932,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Macro Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in Macro Bank by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 857,488 shares of the bank's stock valued at $77,311,000 after buying an additional 623,755 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macro Bank by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,206 shares of the bank's stock valued at $24,325,000 after buying an additional 288,614 shares in the last quarter. Fundamenta Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of Macro Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,130,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macro Bank by 1,060.6% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,760 shares of the bank's stock valued at $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 126,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Macro Bank by 4,089.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 120,191 shares of the bank's stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 117,322 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMA shares. Zacks Research raised Macro Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC upgraded Macro Bank from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Macro Bank from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Macro Bank from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Macro Bank from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macro Bank currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $111.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Macro Bank

Macro Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $97.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. Macro Bank Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $106.15. The firm's 50-day moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average is $84.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Macro Bank had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $412.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.75 million. Research analysts predict that Macro Bank Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Macro Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.5296 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Macro Bank's dividend payout ratio is presently 128.84%.

Macro Bank Profile

Macro Bank NYSE: BMA is the American depositary receipt program of Banco Macro SA, one of the largest privately owned banks in Argentina. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, the institution delivers a comprehensive suite of banking solutions to retail, corporate and agricultural customers across the country. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Macro Bank aims to serve diverse client segments with tailored financial products and services.

The bank’s offerings span traditional deposit accounts—including checking, savings and term deposits—alongside payment and transaction services.

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