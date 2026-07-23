Militia Capital Management LLC Takes $3.50 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 116,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,608,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,618,000 after purchasing an additional 228,189 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,098,060,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,082,578 shares of the company's stock worth $33,506,000 after purchasing an additional 80,106 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 369,023 shares of the company's stock worth $11,517,000 after buying an additional 118,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $9,126,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of TEVA opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.86. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $37.35. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.78.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 10,679 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $384,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $720,576. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Daniell sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,727. This trade represents a 34.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 465,931 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,989 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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