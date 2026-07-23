Militia Capital Management LLC Takes $3.56 Million Position in Klarna Group plc $KLAR

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 271,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000. Klarna Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Militia Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Militia Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Klarna Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Klarna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,243,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter worth $348,834,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter worth $193,018,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Klarna Group during the third quarter valued at $99,502,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Klarna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $72,323,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Klarna Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Klarna Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Freedom Capital upgraded Klarna Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on Klarna Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLAR

Klarna Group Price Performance

KLAR opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.40. Klarna Group plc has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $57.20.

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Klarna Group had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Klarna Group plc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Klarna Group

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

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