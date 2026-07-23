Militia Capital Management LLC Takes $4.41 Million Position in Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. $FIGR

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 130,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,414,000. Figure Technology Solutions comprises approximately 1.0% of Militia Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Militia Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Figure Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIGR. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Figure Technology Solutions by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 934 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Figure Technology Solutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

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Figure Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIGR opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Minchung Kgil sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $120,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 499,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,004,519.53. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael Scott Cagney sold 35,190 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $1,344,258.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,344,258. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,657 shares of company stock worth $12,136,284. Insiders own 26.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Figure Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Figure Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research raised Figure Technology Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Figure Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Figure Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIGR

About Figure Technology Solutions

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure's proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.

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