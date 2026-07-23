Militia Capital Management LLC Takes $8.51 Million Position in Axos Financial, Inc $AX

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,509,000. Axos Financial accounts for approximately 1.9% of Militia Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Militia Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Axos Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,539 shares of the company's stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In other news, EVP Michael James Watson sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $138,471.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $384,671.84. This represents a 26.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roque A. Santi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $43,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $671,089.42. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company's stock.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $96.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.51. Axos Financial, Inc has a twelve month low of $74.89 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.23). Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $392.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Axos Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Axos Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $110.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AX

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc NYSE: AX is a diversified online banking and financial services holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. The firm traces its origins to 1999 with the launch of Bank of Internet USA and rebranded as Axos Financial in December 2018 to reflect an expanded suite of digital offerings. Axos Financial operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Axos Bank, providing a technology-driven banking platform that serves both retail and commercial clients across the United States.

Through its digital banking platform, Axos Financial delivers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts.

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