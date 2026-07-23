Militia Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Mplx Lp $MPLX

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $3,824,000. Mplx makes up approximately 0.8% of Militia Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 5.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 62.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,500 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company's stock.

Mplx Price Performance

MPLX stock opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.47. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $59.98.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.09 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 36.38%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.0765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. Mplx's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. Zacks Research upgraded Mplx from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mplx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mplx from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mplx from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on MPLX

About Mplx

MPLX LP NYSE: MPLX is a midstream master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops energy infrastructure primarily across the United States. The company provides a range of midstream services including the gathering, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). MPLX also operates processing and fractionation facilities and supplies logistics services that connect producers, refiners and end-use markets.

The partnership's asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, rail and marine facilities, natural gas processing plants and NGL fractionators.

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