Mill Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 43,470 S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,470 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $18,490,000. S&P Global comprises about 1.4% of Mill Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in S&P Global by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $439.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $419.75 and a 200-day moving average of $446.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Evercore lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $557.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $532.00.

View Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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