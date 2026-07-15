Mill Capital Management LLC Has $58.83 Million Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,639 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 4.5% of Mill Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mill Capital Management LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $58,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 446.2% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,608,455.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,704.26. This represents a 40.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 75,581 shares of company stock valued at $25,627,975 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $356.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $639.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $365.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.89.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is 23.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird set a $412.00 price target on Visa and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $397.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa announced a strategic partnership with ACE Money Transfer to expand its cross-border remittance business, which could deepen transaction volume in its global money movement network and support future revenue growth.

Visa announced a strategic partnership with ACE Money Transfer to expand its cross-border remittance business, which could deepen transaction volume in its global money movement network and support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Visa is preparing to launch an AI Financial Assistant for banking apps, with pilots expected soon in the U.S.; this could enhance customer engagement and give financial institutions a new value-added tool built on Visa’s platform.

Visa is preparing to launch an AI Financial Assistant for banking apps, with pilots expected soon in the U.S.; this could enhance customer engagement and give financial institutions a new value-added tool built on Visa’s platform. Positive Sentiment: Visa’s inclusion alongside Mastercard and Google in the x402 Foundation underscores its relevance in emerging AI payments infrastructure, suggesting the company is positioning itself for agent-driven commerce and new payment rails. Ripple Is Now a Premier Member of the x402 Foundation, Alongside Visa and Mastercard

Visa’s inclusion alongside Mastercard and Google in the x402 Foundation underscores its relevance in emerging AI payments infrastructure, suggesting the company is positioning itself for agent-driven commerce and new payment rails. Neutral Sentiment: Visa is attracting heavy investor attention and multiple media write-ups today, which may be amplifying trading interest, but these mentions do not add much new fundamental information on their own.

Visa is attracting heavy investor attention and multiple media write-ups today, which may be amplifying trading interest, but these mentions do not add much new fundamental information on their own. Negative Sentiment: Some articles raise long-term disruption concerns around AI agents and new payment rails, which could create uncertainty about how quickly Visa will adapt if alternative transaction systems gain traction.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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