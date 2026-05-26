Millennium Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.12 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Millennium Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,481 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $306.49 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $256.00 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock's fifty day moving average is $301.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.10. The company has a market capitalization of $821.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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