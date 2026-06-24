Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 900,855 Shares of The Gap, Inc. $GAP

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP - Free Report) by 112.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,704,021 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 900,855 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.47% of GAP worth $41,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in GAP by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,239 shares of the company's stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 35,146 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in GAP by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,792 shares of the company's stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in GAP by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 110,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 38,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at GAP

In related news, insider Amanda J. Thompson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,771.92. This trade represents a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Kayen Chan sold 13,377 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $350,209.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,967 shares in the company, valued at $575,096.06. This represents a 37.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,679 shares of company stock valued at $8,741,864. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GAP. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore set a $20.00 target price on shares of GAP and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GAP

GAP Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of GAP stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The Gap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19.

GAP (NYSE:GAP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). GAP had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 6.25%.The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. GAP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. GAP's dividend payout ratio is 27.56%.

About GAP

Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand's distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world's largest apparel companies.

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