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Millicom International Cellular SA $TIGO Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Millicom International Cellular logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Crossmark Global Holdings increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, owning 413,983 shares valued at about $22.95 million.
  • Millicom reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.50 versus $1.05 expected and revenue of $1.65 billion, up 15.7% year over year.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share, equal to an annualized yield of 3.7%, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy on average.
  • Interested in Millicom International Cellular? Here are five stocks we like better.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO - Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,983 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Millicom International Cellular worth $22,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 736.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 485 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TIGO shares. HSBC raised Millicom International Cellular from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group raised Millicom International Cellular from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research raised Millicom International Cellular from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular Stock Down 0.1%

TIGO opened at $80.43 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $85.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Millicom International Cellular Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Millicom International Cellular's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Millicom International Cellular Profile

(Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA, trading under the TIGO brand, is a Luxembourg‐headquartered telecommunications and media company that provides a range of mobile, cable broadband, digital television and enterprise services. Through its integrated infrastructure, the company delivers voice and data connectivity, high‐speed internet access and pay‐television packages to millions of customers, supported by ongoing investments in network coverage and capacity.

Established in 1990 by Swedish investor Jan Stenbeck, Millicom has grown into a multi‐regional operator focused primarily on Central and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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