Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP - Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,051 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 103,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.28% of Millrose Properties worth $13,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRP. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Millrose Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Millrose Properties by 55.8% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Millrose Properties by 984.4% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Millrose Properties by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

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Insider Transactions at Millrose Properties

In other Millrose Properties news, Director Matthew B. Gorson purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.66 per share, with a total value of $30,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $785,233.26. The trade was a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Richman purchased 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $1,092,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 84,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,040. The trade was a 90.91% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 237,032 shares of company stock valued at $6,476,388 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRP. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Millrose Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Millrose Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $37.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties Stock Performance

MRP opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter. Millrose Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 64.96%.Millrose Properties's quarterly revenue was up 135.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Millrose Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Millrose Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Millrose Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 108.96%.

Millrose Properties Profile

Millrose Properties Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, ownership and development of industrial and logistics properties. The company seeks to capitalize on the growing demand for modern warehouse facilities driven by e-commerce, freight distribution and last-mile delivery requirements. Millrose structures its investments to generate stable, long-term rental income through diversified lease agreements with industrial and logistics operators.

The firm's core activities include sourcing strategically located industrial assets, overseeing property management operations and executing targeted development or renovation projects.

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