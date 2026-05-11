Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd Acquires 27,118 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,038 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares during the period. CRH comprises 5.7% of Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd's holdings in CRH were worth $12,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,117,664 shares of the construction company's stock worth $9,873,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623,673 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,798,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,825,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 9,615.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,386,928 shares of the construction company's stock worth $173,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811,126 shares of the construction company's stock worth $217,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company's stock.

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CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH opened at $113.72 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $110.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.76. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $86.82 and a 52 week high of $131.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. CRH had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. CRH's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. CRH's payout ratio is 28.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson set a $120.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CRH from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.54.

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About CRH

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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