Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd Takes $2.27 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 143,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000. KE accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at $47,500,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at $47,500,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in KE by 197.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,421,452 shares of the company's stock worth $42,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,207 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in KE by 897.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,740,683 shares of the company's stock worth $33,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,253 shares during the period. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new stake in KE in the third quarter worth about $28,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company's stock.

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KE Price Performance

Shares of KE stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company's 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.35.

KE (NYSE:BEKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. KE had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 176.0%. KE's payout ratio is 63.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KE from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Griffin Securities set a $24.40 price objective on shares of KE in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of KE in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KE in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on KE

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc NYSE: BEKE is a technology-driven real estate services company that operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and related services in mainland China. The company provides consumer-facing property listing marketplaces alongside a broad network of offline brokerage offices and agents, aiming to facilitate sales, rentals and new-home transactions for individual and institutional clients.

The company’s offerings span property listings for new and resale homes, rental listings, brokerage representation and transaction facilitation.

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