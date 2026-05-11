Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,921 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 1.1% of Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $229.39 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $220.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $243.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.83. The company has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC raised shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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