Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 109,948 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,476 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 109,948 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $32,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 26,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,924,000 after purchasing an additional 71,667 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mondelez International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average of $57.75. The company has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.37. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Further Reading

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