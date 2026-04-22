Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 124,662 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX - Free Report) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,407 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 124,662 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,392,190 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $76,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,918 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ASE Technology by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,258,450 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $80,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,970 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,169,267 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ASE Technology by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,815,184 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $91,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ASE Technology by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,958,901 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $32,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,046 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASX shares. Zacks Research upgraded ASE Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ASE Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ASE Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASE Technology

ASE Technology Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of ASX opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business's fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.31%. On average, analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. NYSE: ASX, commonly referred to as ASE, is a Taiwan-based provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services. The company focuses on back-end semiconductor manufacturing and related services that prepare integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices for final use. Its core activities include advanced IC packaging, final testing, wafer probing, and related engineering and supply-chain support for semiconductor customers.

ASE offers a range of products and technical capabilities designed to meet increasingly complex packaging and system-in-package requirements.

Further Reading

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