Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 33,550 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU - Free Report) by 76,250.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,594 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of Centrus Energy worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Centrus Energy by 54.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 127 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company's stock.

Get Centrus Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on LEU shares. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Centrus Energy from $221.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 target price on Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Northland Securities set a $285.00 target price on Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrus Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $270.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LEU

Centrus Energy Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:LEU opened at $199.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.35. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $198.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.66. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.52 and a 1 year high of $464.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $145.40 million. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 17.34%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Centrus Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Centrus Energy wasn't on the list.

While Centrus Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here