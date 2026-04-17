Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $136.26 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699,077 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 44,752 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $136,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 130.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Oracle by 465.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in shares of Oracle by 304.7% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $178.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $513.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $151.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.78. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $121.24 and a one year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings cut Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.71.

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Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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