Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $14.66 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,189 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company's stock.

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Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.5%

SPG opened at $206.32 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.84 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $194.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 124.12% and a net margin of 72.71%.The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio is 62.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $200.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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