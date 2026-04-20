Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 28,130 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 277,748 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,130 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.8% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $298,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Late‑stage ACHIEVE‑4 trial showed cardiovascular benefit (including a large reduction in all‑cause death in a pre‑planned analysis) and non‑inferiority vs. insulin — strengthens Foundayo’s safety/efficacy profile and supports use in diabetes. ACHIEVE‑4 PR

Late‑stage ACHIEVE‑4 trial showed cardiovascular benefit (including a large reduction in all‑cause death in a pre‑planned analysis) and non‑inferiority vs. insulin — strengthens Foundayo’s safety/efficacy profile and supports use in diabetes. Positive Sentiment: Commercial launch momentum: Foundayo recorded ~1,390 U.S. prescriptions in its first week, showing initial demand that supports broader revenue upside if uptake continues. Foundayo first‑week scripts

Commercial launch momentum: Foundayo recorded ~1,390 U.S. prescriptions in its first week, showing initial demand that supports broader revenue upside if uptake continues. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment and revenue drivers remain constructive: Mounjaro, Zepbound and Foundayo sales are expected to support strong Q1 revenue — Lilly set to report on April 30. These commercial tailwinds underpin the company’s long‑term growth case. Q1 sales expectations

Analyst sentiment and revenue drivers remain constructive: Mounjaro, Zepbound and Foundayo sales are expected to support strong Q1 revenue — Lilly set to report on April 30. These commercial tailwinds underpin the company’s long‑term growth case. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and M&A expansion: Lilly is acquiring CrossBridge Bio (~$300M reported) to bolster oncology capabilities — diversifies growth beyond obesity/diabetes. CrossBridge Bio acquisition

Pipeline and M&A expansion: Lilly is acquiring CrossBridge Bio (~$300M reported) to bolster oncology capabilities — diversifies growth beyond obesity/diabetes. Neutral Sentiment: CEO commentary: Lilly’s CEO said weight‑loss drugs may eventually reach ~50% of potential users due to system and cost limits — a realistic market sizing comment that tempers but does not negate the long‑term opportunity. CEO market penetration remarks

CEO commentary: Lilly’s CEO said weight‑loss drugs may eventually reach ~50% of potential users due to system and cost limits — a realistic market sizing comment that tempers but does not negate the long‑term opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: New entrants and IPOs (e.g., Kailera) show sustained investor interest in GLP‑1/weight‑loss space — increases funding and competition but also validates sector growth. Kailera IPO

New entrants and IPOs (e.g., Kailera) show sustained investor interest in GLP‑1/weight‑loss space — increases funding and competition but also validates sector growth. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly confirmed its Q1 2026 results and conference call date (April 30) — a near‑term event that could reprice expectations based on revenue/volume detail. Earnings date confirmation

Lilly confirmed its Q1 2026 results and conference call date (April 30) — a near‑term event that could reprice expectations based on revenue/volume detail. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory scrutiny: The FDA has requested additional post‑approval safety data and postmarketing studies for Foundayo (notably liver and cardiovascular signals), creating uncertainty around labeling, payer coverage and adoption. This prompted earlier selling pressure. FDA safety data request

Regulatory scrutiny: The FDA has requested additional post‑approval safety data and postmarketing studies for Foundayo (notably liver and cardiovascular signals), creating uncertainty around labeling, payer coverage and adoption. This prompted earlier selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Competitive/clinical nuance: A recent study suggested Novo Nordisk’s oral agent may better preserve lean body mass versus Lilly’s tirzepatide in some analyses — a potential marketing/clinical drawback to monitor. Lean mass study

Competitive/clinical nuance: A recent study suggested Novo Nordisk’s oral agent may better preserve lean body mass versus Lilly’s tirzepatide in some analyses — a potential marketing/clinical drawback to monitor. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets noted Foundayo’s initial scripts trail Novo’s oral product in early uptake — underscores competitive pressure in the U.S. obesity market. Launch comparison with Novo

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,224.59.

Read Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of LLY opened at $926.90 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $971.16 and its 200 day moving average is $983.39. The company has a market capitalization of $875.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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