Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,858 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in MongoDB were worth $10,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 100 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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MongoDB News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim reiterated a "Buy" rating on MDB, reinforcing analyst-level bullishness that can support demand for the shares. Read More.

Guggenheim reiterated a "Buy" rating on MDB, reinforcing analyst-level bullishness that can support demand for the shares. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option buying: traders acquired roughly 36,130 call contracts (≈+2,077% vs. normal), a strong short-term bullish signal that can drive delta-hedging and upward stock-pressure.

Unusually large call-option buying: traders acquired roughly 36,130 call contracts (≈+2,077% vs. normal), a strong short-term bullish signal that can drive delta-hedging and upward stock-pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum coverage and positive headlines note MDB has outpaced the market in recent sessions, which can attract momentum traders but may also invite profit‑taking. Read More.

Momentum coverage and positive headlines note MDB has outpaced the market in recent sessions, which can attract momentum traders but may also invite profit‑taking. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Director Dwight Merriman sold 4,000 shares at ~$252.33 (and previously sold 8,000 at ~$236.89); both trades were executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, which mutes but does not eliminate investor scrutiny. Read More.

Director Dwight Merriman sold 4,000 shares at ~$252.33 (and previously sold 8,000 at ~$236.89); both trades were executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, which mutes but does not eliminate investor scrutiny. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large put-option buying: traders bought about 23,831 put contracts (≈+2,157% vs. normal), signaling elevated hedging or bearish/speculative positions that could add downside pressure or volatility if sentiment flips.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $390,450.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,007,107.69. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.89, for a total transaction of $1,895,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,005,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $238,149,307.24. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,893 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on MongoDB from $465.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $366.16.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $263.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.66. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.88 and a twelve month high of $444.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.30 and a beta of 1.60.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report).

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