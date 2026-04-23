Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Position in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in F5 were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. State Street Corp raised its holdings in F5 by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,326 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,042,716,000 after buying an additional 53,712 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in F5 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,634,361 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $528,209,000 after buying an additional 18,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in F5 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,715 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $328,915,000 after buying an additional 25,052 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 839,648 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $271,366,000 after buying an additional 32,970 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in F5 by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 839,561 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $271,338,000 after buying an additional 50,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

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F5 Stock Performance

Shares of F5 stock opened at $311.18 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $346.00. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.92.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.82. F5 had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 22.45%.The business had revenue of $822.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 15.650-16.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of F5 from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $311.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FFIV

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other news, insider John Anthony Maddison sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.66, for a total transaction of $280,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $820,930.50. The trade was a 25.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.53, for a total value of $1,064,655.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 150,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,621,080.19. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,485. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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