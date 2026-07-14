Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,381,574 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 244,428 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Mirion Technologies worth $25,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,396,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,969,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $6,576,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,852,587 shares of the company's stock worth $113,648,000 after acquiring an additional 55,754 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,208,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 4.6%

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.78 million. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Mirion Technologies's revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mirion Technologies

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $164,976.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,157 shares in the company, valued at $435,163.48. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mirion Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mirion Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Mirion Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here