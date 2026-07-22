Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR Shares Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 119.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,323 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 67,679 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,874 shares of the company's stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 125,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MIR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mirion Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mirion Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $164,976.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $435,163.48. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 3.1%

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.64 and a beta of 1.03. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.78 million. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 2.56%.Mirion Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirion Technologies Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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