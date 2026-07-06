Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374,876 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 564,933 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.55% of Mirion Technologies worth $25,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 174,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 17,500,000 shares of the company's stock worth $407,050,000 after buying an additional 17,490,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the third quarter worth about $83,707,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 181.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796,833 shares of the company's stock worth $111,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,136 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $57,439,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 713.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,617,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MIR. Melius Research upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.12.

View Our Latest Report on MIR

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.70 and a beta of 1.03. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Mirion Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $164,976.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,157 shares in the company, valued at $435,163.48. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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