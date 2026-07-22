Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,196,049 shares of the company's stock after selling 511,610 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Mirion Technologies worth $22,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,344 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 470.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mirion Technologies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Mirion Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MIR

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.19. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 162.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 2.56%.The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $164,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,163.48. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mirion Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mirion Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Mirion Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here