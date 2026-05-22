Mission Wealth Management LP Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,019 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 11,543 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP's holdings in Celestica were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Celestica by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 337,397 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $83,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,863 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Celestica by 354.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,979 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,924,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Celestica by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,046 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Celestica Stock Up 2.4%

Celestica stock opened at $354.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Celestica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.54 and a twelve month high of $435.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $339.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.70.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business's revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,238,756.58. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Celestica to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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