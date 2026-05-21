Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New $428,000 Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,802 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sandisk during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

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Sandisk Stock Performance

Sandisk stock opened at $1,392.56 on Thursday. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $1,600.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $947.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.59. The company has a market cap of $206.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 4.82.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,525 shares of company stock worth $6,555,092. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi raised its price target on Sandisk to $2,025 from $1,300 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing the view that AI data-center demand for NAND flash is still accelerating. Barrons article on Citi target hike

Citi raised its price target on Sandisk to $2,025 from $1,300 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing the view that AI data-center demand for NAND flash is still accelerating. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight a structural storage shortage, with enterprise SSD and NAND pricing rising sharply as hyperscalers and AI builders expand infrastructure. MarketBeat article on AI rotation

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight a structural storage shortage, with enterprise SSD and NAND pricing rising sharply as hyperscalers and AI builders expand infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Sandisk’s recent earnings and guidance remain a major bullish catalyst: the company reported strong revenue growth and a large EPS beat, showing that the pricing cycle is already boosting results. Sandisk earnings overview

Sandisk’s recent earnings and guidance remain a major bullish catalyst: the company reported strong revenue growth and a large EPS beat, showing that the pricing cycle is already boosting results. Positive Sentiment: Several articles noted that Sandisk has become a favored AI-memory trade, with high-profile investors rotating into the name and Wall Street broadly raising targets. TipRanks analyst target article

Several articles noted that Sandisk has become a favored AI-memory trade, with high-profile investors rotating into the name and Wall Street broadly raising targets. Neutral Sentiment: Sandisk presented at J.P. Morgan’s Technology, Media and Communications Conference, which may have helped keep the stock in focus, but no major new corporate announcement was highlighted in the transcript title. Conference transcript

Sandisk presented at J.P. Morgan’s Technology, Media and Communications Conference, which may have helped keep the stock in focus, but no major new corporate announcement was highlighted in the transcript title. Negative Sentiment: Recent pullbacks have been driven by broader chip-sector weakness, including concerns about supply, capacity, and rising Treasury yields pressuring high-valuation tech names. Benzinga article on yields and chip stocks

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNDK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $1,220.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,157.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sandisk

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

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