Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Astrazeneca Plc $AZN

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,146 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Astrazeneca were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Astrazeneca by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Astrazeneca by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,501 shares of the company's stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Astrazeneca by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Astrazeneca by 898.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 30,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Astrazeneca by 1.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Astrazeneca

Here are the key news stories impacting Astrazeneca this week:

Positive Sentiment: AstraZeneca announced a strategic collaboration with Abbisko Therapeutics to advance a Phase I/II clinical trial of lumipodlin (ABSK043) combined with Tagrisso for non-small cell lung cancer, adding another pipeline development opportunity. Article Title

AstraZeneca announced a strategic collaboration with Abbisko Therapeutics to advance a Phase I/II clinical trial of lumipodlin (ABSK043) combined with Tagrisso for non-small cell lung cancer, adding another pipeline development opportunity. Positive Sentiment: AZN’s cancer drug Enhertu won another EU approval for HER2-positive solid tumors, extending its commercial footprint and reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s oncology franchise. Article Title

AZN’s cancer drug Enhertu won another EU approval for HER2-positive solid tumors, extending its commercial footprint and reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s oncology franchise. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and Bank of America both reaffirmed “buy” ratings on AstraZeneca, while Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate, signaling continued analyst confidence in earnings power. Article Title

Goldman Sachs and Bank of America both reaffirmed “buy” ratings on AstraZeneca, while Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate, signaling continued analyst confidence in earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Separate style-score coverage from Zacks highlighted AZN as both a strong value stock and a strong momentum stock, which may have supported buying interest. Article Title

Separate style-score coverage from Zacks highlighted AZN as both a strong value stock and a strong momentum stock, which may have supported buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat noted that AstraZeneca’s shares have recently traded below some valuation-based fair value estimates, suggesting the stock still screens as expensive despite the recent rally.

Astrazeneca Stock Performance

Astrazeneca stock opened at $194.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Astrazeneca Plc has a 1-year low of $137.23 and a 1-year high of $212.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company's 50-day moving average is $183.91 and its 200 day moving average is $187.76.

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. Astrazeneca had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 17.19%. Research analysts forecast that Astrazeneca Plc will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Monday, June 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Astrazeneca from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Astrazeneca from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Friday, June 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Astrazeneca

About Astrazeneca

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

Further Reading

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