Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 18,008 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $55,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total value of $755,340.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,156.06. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,598 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $523,584.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,606 shares in the company, valued at $11,993,955.90. This represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 38,656 shares of company stock worth $12,370,696 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $7.86 from $7.31, suggesting stronger near-term profitability expectations for Alnylam.

HC Wainwright raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $7.86 from $7.31, suggesting stronger near-term profitability expectations for Alnylam. Positive Sentiment: The same analyst kept a Buy rating and reiterated a $510 price target, signaling continued confidence in Alnylam’s longer-term growth outlook.

The same analyst kept a Buy rating and reiterated a $510 price target, signaling continued confidence in Alnylam’s longer-term growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright also lifted its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $1.43 from $1.36, which is a modest short-term improvement.

HC Wainwright also lifted its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $1.43 from $1.36, which is a modest short-term improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Several longer-dated earnings forecasts were mostly trimmed only slightly, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, which suggests only minor adjustments rather than a major change in the investment thesis.

Several longer-dated earnings forecasts were mostly trimmed only slightly, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, which suggests only minor adjustments rather than a major change in the investment thesis. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered its Q3 2026 and Q4 2026 EPS estimates, which may have tempered enthusiasm around the company’s earnings trajectory.

HC Wainwright lowered its Q3 2026 and Q4 2026 EPS estimates, which may have tempered enthusiasm around the company’s earnings trajectory. Negative Sentiment: An FDA untitled letter regarding Amvuttra survival claims may have added regulatory uncertainty and weighed on sentiment toward ALNY. FDA’s Untitled Letter tells Alnylam its Amvuttra survival claims don’t quite add up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 price objective (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $471.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $295.05 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $318.15 and its 200 day moving average is $372.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.61 and a beta of 0.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.35 and a fifty-two week high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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