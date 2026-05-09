Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 67,037 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,367,838 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 67,037 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of CenterPoint Energy worth $52,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 88,121 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 962,624 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,907,000 after buying an additional 61,740 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 11,018 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,595,867 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $61,186,000 after buying an additional 781,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $41.71 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.910 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. CenterPoint Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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