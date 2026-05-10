Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,018 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,285 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Bunge Global worth $26,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glencore plc grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glencore plc now owns 65,612,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $5,844,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,806,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,570,009 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,565,136,000 after purchasing an additional 777,805 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,316,299,000 after purchasing an additional 694,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,921,322 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $562,390,000 after purchasing an additional 85,873 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,299,447 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $186,830,000 after purchasing an additional 65,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company's stock.

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Bunge Global Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of BG stock opened at $124.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.19. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $133.93.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $21.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.38 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 0.85%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Bunge Global's payout ratio is 67.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bunge Global from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC lifted their price target on Bunge Global from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Bunge Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BG

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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