Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. $HIMX

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX - Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825,971 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 162,809 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Himax Technologies worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 1,197.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company's stock.

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Himax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $17.79 on Monday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.77 and a beta of 2.03. The business's 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 3.91%.The business had revenue of $199.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Himax Technologies's revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Himax Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.086-0.103 EPS.

Trending Headlines about Himax Technologies

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.00.

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About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: HIMX is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in display imaging technologies. The company designs and develops a comprehensive portfolio of display driver integrated circuits (DDICs), timing controllers, and other high-speed interface chips that enable high-resolution panels for a wide array of electronic devices. Himax's solutions are tailored to support both LCD and OLED displays, ensuring compatibility with television sets, desktop monitors, laptops, tablets, smartphones and wearable devices.

In addition to core display driver products, Himax offers wafer-level optics and liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) microdisplay solutions for applications in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

Further Reading

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