Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,175 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Synaptics worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 593 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,295 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,853 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the software maker's stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Synaptics Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $126.55 on Tuesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $129.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.06, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.86.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.18.

View Our Latest Report on SYNA

Insider Activity

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $143,809.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 87,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,117,787.80. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 1,798 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $147,202.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,532.21. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,348 shares of company stock worth $618,827. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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