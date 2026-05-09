Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 24,995 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,721 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Ameren worth $57,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Ameren by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6,040.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameren from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ameren from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho set a $117.00 target price on Ameren in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Ameren from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AEE

Ameren Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:AEE opened at $109.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $111.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.92. Ameren Corporation has a 1 year low of $93.27 and a 1 year high of $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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