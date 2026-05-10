Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 46,497 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,592 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 46,497 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $22,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 125,098 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,603 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 478.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,543 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 276.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,459 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. Barclays increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $419.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 16,884 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $811,276.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 257,874 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,845.70. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 9,804 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $480,592.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,291,815.04. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 32,178 shares of company stock worth $1,552,938 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company's stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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