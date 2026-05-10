Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $21.08 Million Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,336 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Twilio worth $21,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2,488.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Twilio from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Twilio from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:TWLO opened at $201.74 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $203.71. The business's 50-day moving average price is $133.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.22, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

More Twilio News

Here are the key news stories impacting Twilio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Twilio’s latest earnings are being described as high quality, reinforcing confidence that the company’s recent strength is supported by fundamentals rather than one-time factors.

Twilio’s latest earnings are being described as high quality, reinforcing confidence that the company’s recent strength is supported by fundamentals rather than one-time factors. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target on Twilio to $230 , signaling further upside expectations.

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a rating and raised its price target on Twilio to , signaling further upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities lifted its full-year and FY2027 EPS estimates for Twilio, reflecting improving profit outlook and stronger confidence in earnings growth.

Northland Securities lifted its full-year and FY2027 EPS estimates for Twilio, reflecting improving profit outlook and stronger confidence in earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says Twilio’s fastest growth since 2022 is being helped by “unprecedented” AI demand, which is boosting the stock’s growth story.

Recent coverage says Twilio’s fastest growth since 2022 is being helped by “unprecedented” AI demand, which is boosting the stock’s growth story. Positive Sentiment: Several articles frame Twilio as a strong momentum and enterprise software stock, which can attract traders and investors chasing relative strength.

Several articles frame Twilio as a strong momentum and enterprise software stock, which can attract traders and investors chasing relative strength. Neutral Sentiment: Twilio received additional positive analyst notes from firms like Jefferies, Citigroup, Needham, and Monness Crespi & Hardt, but these mostly reinforce an already constructive view rather than introducing new catalysts.

Twilio received additional positive analyst notes from firms like Jefferies, Citigroup, Needham, and Monness Crespi & Hardt, but these mostly reinforce an already constructive view rather than introducing new catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Twilio continues to draw attention as a trending stock, increasing visibility and trading interest without necessarily changing the underlying business outlook.

Twilio continues to draw attention as a trending stock, increasing visibility and trading interest without necessarily changing the underlying business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which is not necessarily a red flag but can still create mild short-term selling pressure.

Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which is not necessarily a red flag but can still create mild short-term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: RBC warned that long-term AI benefits for Twilio may be more limited than the market expects, a reminder that some analysts remain cautious about how durable the AI upside will be.

RBC warned that long-term AI benefits for Twilio may be more limited than the market expects, a reminder that some analysts remain cautious about how durable the AI upside will be. Negative Sentiment: Northland also trimmed one near-term quarter EPS estimate slightly, which may temper enthusiasm around the next earnings period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 15,715 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $2,096,223.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,418,947.38. This trade represents a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $268,236.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,444.90. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,624. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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