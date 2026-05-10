Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $38.81 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,735 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.23% of Gartner worth $38,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,980.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 11,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 128 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company's stock.

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Gartner News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gartner this week:

Positive Sentiment: No clear positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the provided articles.

No clear positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the provided articles. Neutral Sentiment: Gartner published/was cited in a headline about the risks of using layoffs to fund AI initiatives, reinforcing its influence on enterprise strategy commentary.

Gartner published/was cited in a headline about the risks of using layoffs to fund AI initiatives, reinforcing its influence on enterprise strategy commentary. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms issued or repeated class-action and securities-fraud alerts against Gartner, keeping legal uncertainty front and center for investors. Article Title

Several law firms issued or repeated class-action and securities-fraud alerts against Gartner, keeping legal uncertainty front and center for investors. Negative Sentiment: The pending shareholder lawsuit and approaching lead-plaintiff deadline may pressure the stock by reminding investors of possible damages and ongoing litigation risk. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Gartner from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $204.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $176.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gartner

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $158.62 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.18 and a twelve month high of $451.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.33. Gartner had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 161.39%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Gartner's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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