Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $46.82 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,699 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of NetApp worth $46,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 105.5% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 224 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company's stock.

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NetApp Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.23 and a 52 week high of $126.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.28. The stock's fifty day moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day moving average is $106.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 118.11% and a net margin of 18.07%.The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. NetApp's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.310 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.920-8.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NetApp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O'callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $96,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,517.50. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $300,370 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded NetApp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetApp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NetApp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTAP

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc NASDAQ: NTAP is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp's offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company's product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

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