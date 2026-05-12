Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,082 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Rubrik were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rubrik by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,694,503 shares of the company's stock worth $1,123,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,255 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rubrik by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,437,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,476 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,828,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,475 shares of the company's stock worth $158,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,497 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,025 shares of the company's stock worth $88,339,000 after acquiring an additional 842,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RBRK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $99.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RBRK

Rubrik Price Performance

NYSE RBRK opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 0.63. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.17.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $377.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.43 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040--0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 122,613 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,909,946.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 564,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,228,228.20. The trade was a 17.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $610,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,653 shares in the company, valued at $258,148.44. This represents a 70.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 203,113 shares of company stock valued at $10,160,197 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report).

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