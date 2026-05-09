Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 16,949 Shares of onsemi $ON

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889,914 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 16,949 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of onsemi worth $50,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,357 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 79,206 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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onsemi Stock Up 2.6%

ON stock opened at $103.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average of $62.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 73.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. onsemi has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $105.90.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. onsemi's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that onsemi will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

In other onsemi news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $358,708.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 173,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,205,235.81. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,011,042. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,114 shares of company stock worth $11,282,308. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

More onsemi News

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ON shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded onsemi from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of onsemi in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on onsemi

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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