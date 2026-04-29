Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,226 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 41,944 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Medtronic were worth $55,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. UBS Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore set a $106.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Read Our Latest Report on MDT

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,201,761.28. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $81.88 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.02. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.93 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The stock has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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