Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $18.30 Million Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS - Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,034,607 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 144,214 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Vipshop worth $18,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 24.9% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 17,185,535 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $320,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426,079 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 87.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,715,656 shares of the technology company's stock worth $328,295,000 after buying an additional 7,785,027 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,204,449 shares of the technology company's stock worth $239,695,000 after buying an additional 323,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,148,017 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $179,518,000 after buying an additional 149,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vipshop by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,467,566 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $166,182,000 after buying an additional 163,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Vipshop from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Nomura upgraded Vipshop from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Vipshop from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vipshop from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VIPS

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of VIPS opened at $14.39 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54.

Vipshop Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Vipshop's previous annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 411.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Vipshop's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited NYSE: VIPS is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

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